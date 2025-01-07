Man facing list of charges after hit and run collision in St. John’s

At 10:42 yesterday morning the RNC responded to a hit and run collision in the center city area of St. John’s.

Police received several reports that a Honda Civic was driving erratically and had collided with another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to locate the Honda Civic in the downtown area shortly afterwards.

The 31-year-old male driver was charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention and resisting arrest. The male was taken to the Lock-Up. The Honda Civic, which had sustained significant damage during the incident, was impounded.