Man facing list of charges after fleeing from police in Maddox Cove

On Thursday evening the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious person in Maddox Cove.

Officers located a vehicle in the area and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver exited the vehicle and ran from police and into a nearby wooded area.

With the help of Police Dog Services, officers located the 21-year-old male.

He was under a warrant and multiple breaches of a release order. He was ticketed for driving while suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

The male was seen by paramedics at the scene and then released, he was taken to the city lock-up and is being held for court.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.