Man facing list of charges after domestic disturbance in St. John’s

At around 12:30 a.m., the RNC responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the south end of St. John’s.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the male suspect had left the area on foot.

After a brief search of the area, officers located the male who became confrontational with police and was placed under arrest.

The 25-year-old male was charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The accused was transported to the St. John’s City Lock up and will appear in court later this morning.