Just before midnight last night the RNC was responding to a service call in the center city area of St. John’s when they observed a male running from the area to avoid police.

The 44-year-old male was located a short distance away and police determined that he was in breach of his release order by not abiding by his court ordered curfew.

He was arrested and faces charges of Breach of Release Order and Breach of Probation. The male was held to appear in court in the morning.