Man Charged With Violent Offences

The RNC has charged a man with violent offences in St. John’s.

In the early afternoon on Monday (Oct. 28), Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of an assault at a residence in Cowan Heights. Responding officers determined that a woman had sustained serious physical injuries following an alleged assault. The Criminal Investigation Division was engaged to investigate.

The day following (Oct. 29), a 30-year-old man from St. John’s was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.