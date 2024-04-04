Man charged with manslaughter elects trial by judge and jury

A 53-year-old man accused of killing an elderly man two years ago appeared in provincial court in St. John’s this morning.

Desmond Downey was in the courtroom, as he is not in custody.

His lawyer, Jason Edwards, told Judge James Walsh that his client has opted to be tried in Supreme Court by judge and jury. A preliminary inquiry will be set later this month when the case is called again.

A preliminary inquiry determines if there’s enough evidence to take the case to trial and also gives lawyers an opportunity to assess the evidence.

Downey faces a single charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man on March 3, 2022.

Shortly after 8 p.m. that day, members of the RNC were called to the east end of the capital city to a report of a sudden death. The investigation determined the victim had been involved in an altercation earlier that day in the area of Wishingwell Road. The Chief Medical Examiner deemed the death a homicide.

More details will be available as the case proceeds in court.