Man charged with impaired driving causing death for double fatality

The RCMP has provided an update on a collision that took place on the TCH near Arnold’s Cove in January that claimed the lives of two young women.

Two 22 -year-old women were killed in a head on collision, one died at the scene, the other in hospital a week later. Since then, the 71-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was under investigation for impaired driving. About a month after the accident, police announced they had received the results of a blood sample from the man, but did not publicly share those results, until now.

Austin Deir is charged with the following criminal offences:

Impaired operation causing death – two counts

Dangerous operation causing death – two counts