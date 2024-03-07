Man charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping for woman’s death in Outer Cove

Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after the death of a woman in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.
The man will appear in provincial court today to face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and breaches of court orders. The two were known to one another.
The victim was last seen in the area of Middleton Street in St. John’s. Investigators continue to seek any witnesses from this area who may have seen anything suspicious between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 5.
Police are also seeking any video footage (CCTV, dash cameras, doorbell cameras) during the same time period, involving a blue, four-door, Hyundai Elantra that travelled from the east end of St. John’s between Middleton Street, and Liam Drive in Outer Cove where the woman was found deceased on Monday.
The RNC is urging anyone with information to contact the investigative team directly at 709-729-8285 or by email at [email protected]. To provide information anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.
Anyone experiencing mental health crisis as a result of this information is encouraged to contact the Mental Health Crisis Line at 8-1-1. In a case of an emergency, contact 9-1-1.