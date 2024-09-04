Man charged with break-in and kidnapping in St. John’s

The RNC have charged a man following a report of a break-in at a home in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Shortly after noon on Monday, September 2nd, a man attended RNC headquarters in St. John’s reporting a break-in at his residence. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division were engaged to investigate the event. It was determined that this was a targeted attack. At approximately 4:50 p.m., RNC CID and patrol services attended a residence in the downtown area where 45-year-old Jason Chafe was placed under arrest in connection with the investigation. Chafe was held in custody in connection with the following charges:

· Break and enter

· Uttering threats

· Assault

· Kidnapping

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.