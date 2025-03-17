Man charged with attempted murder for snowmobile incident in Port au Port West

A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Port au Port West last month left a snowmobiler with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP arrested Wayne Harold Hynes of Port au Port West on Sunday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of an injured snowmobiler on Gravel’s Pond in Port au Port. The operator of the snowmobile fell from the machine after it came to a stop and sustained serious injuries.

As part of the investigation, police determined the level of injury to the snowmobiler was not as a result of the fall from the snowmobile. On Feb. 25, the RCMP executed a search warrant at Hynes’s residence and seized a number of items.

Hynes was arrested yesterday at his home without incident and was held in police custody overnight. He appeared in provincial court today, via teleconference, and was charged with attempted murder and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance takes place March 18.

The investigation is continuing.