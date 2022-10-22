Man charged with assault and attempting to disarm Harbour Grace RCMP officer

Harbour Grace RCMP responded to a residential disturbance on Monday, that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Travis Oliver. Police say Oliver assaulted police, uttered threats and attempted to disarm an officer.

While being lodged at the detachment, police say he assaulted two officers, uttered death threats towards one officer and attempted to remove one of the officer’s service pistol from the officer’s duty belt.

He attended court today, answering to a number of charges including:

· Assault

· Uttering threats against person – two counts

· Assaulting a police officer – two counts

· Obstructing a police officer

· Attempting to disarm a police officer