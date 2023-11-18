Man charged following hit and run in St. John’s early Saturday morning

RNC patrol services responded to a call of a hit and run in the area of Torbay Road in St. John’s just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The vehicle left the area prior to the officers arriving, but it was located a short distance away from the area. The 46 year old male was suspected of driving while impaired and was brought to Fort Townshend for a breathalyzer test.

The man has been charged with failing the breathalyzer and Impaired Driving. The vehicle was seized and the driver was released to appear at a later date.