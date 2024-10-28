Man Charged Following Assault of Correctional Officers

The RNC has charged an inmate following an assault of two correctional officers in St. John’s.

On Oct. 8, the RNC received a report that two female correctional officers had been assaulted by an inmate. One of the correctional officers suffered serious injuries and was treated at hospital and later released. The other correctional officer received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Following an investigation by the RNC Criminal Investigation Division, 37-year-old Adam Hayden was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, and assault. He remains in custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.