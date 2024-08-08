Man Charged After Fatal Collision in St. John’s

The RNC has charged a man in connection with a fatal collision in St. John’s. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Freshwater Road at Hamel Street. Officers located a 61-year-old man who had significant injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision. Shortly after being transported to the hospital, he was confirmed to be deceased. The vehicle involved, a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Based on a description of the vehicle by witnesses, patrol officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle within an hour in the area of George Street west. A short distance away, the driver was identified and arrested. The 37-year-old man was believed to be impaired.

Following an investigation, the 37-year-old man from Fox Harbour was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a collision. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court.

Anyone with information, or video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area of Freshwater Road, in the lead up to or following the collision, is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.