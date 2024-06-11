Man caught driving with learners permit from 2016

RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday afternoon on White Rose Drive in St. John’s.

The 61-year-old male driver showed that he had an expired learner’s license since 2016. The male was ticketed for no license, no insurance, failing to notify the motor registration department of transfer of ownership, expired registration, failing to provide a vehicle license, operating a vehicle without an accompanying driver, and not having a novice driver sign posted in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded. The accused was released and will appear in court at a later date.