Man attempts to evade police in Paradise

Just after midnight, RNC officers attempted to stop a vehicle on St. Thomas Line in Paradise.

The 33-year-old male driver had other plans and hit the gas.

In the interest of public safety, officers discontinued the pursuit. A short time later officers located the vehicle which had turned up a dead-end street.

The male was taken into custody and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, refusal of the breath demand, and impaired driving.

His vehicle was impounded, his license suspended, and he was held for court in the morning.