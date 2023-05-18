Man arrested in Natuashish after violent disturbance

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Natuashish after a violent disturbance on Tuesday.

Natuashish RCMP were called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect allegedly attended the property, assaulted a man with a weapon and damaged a number of items on the property. The man suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and forced entry inside a home in the community. Police attended the residence and attempted negotiations, which were not successful. Upon entry into the home, officers were confronted by the suspect, who held a weapon in hand. He was taken into custody after resisting arrest and assaulting two of the officers, who were uninjured. While being placed into the patrol vehicle, the suspect uttered threats toward the officers.

Ben Rich, 31, appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault

· Mischief under $5,000 – two counts

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Break and entering

· Performing an indecent act

· Uttering threats

· Assaulting a police officer with a weapon – two counts

· Resisting arrest

· Failing to comply with a probation order

Rich was due in court again Thursday. The investigation is continuing.