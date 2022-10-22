Man arrested in Grand Falls-Windsor standoff charged after Peterview home invasion

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are continuing to investigate a reported home invasion that occurred in Peterview Friday morning that led to the arrest and charges against 28-year-old Dean Langdon of Bishops Falls.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police received a report of a home invasion in Peterview. Two suspects wearing bandanas, one armed with a firearm and the other a knife, forced entry into the home and fled prior to police arrival. Langdon was identified as one of the suspects and efforts to identify the other suspect are ongoing.

Later in the morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m., police located Langdon in Grand Falls-Windsor, where he entered an apartment complex on the corner of High Street and Church Road and refused to exit.

The RCMP issued a public advisory directing area residents to remain inside, with their doors locked.

After some negotiations, Langdon, who was unlawfully at large for charges with the RNC in St. John’s, surrendered himself to police and was arrested. He appeared in court via teleconference and was remanded into custody.

Langdon is charged with multiple breaches of court ordered conditions and will appear in court this afternoon.

The investigation into the home invasion is continuing with additional charges anticipated.