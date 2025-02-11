Man arrested for impaired driving in Goobies

A 63-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Clarenville RCMP on Monday, February 10.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police received the report of a suspected impaired driver who was at a commercial property in Goobies. Police attended the scene and located the described individual, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, and his vehicle, which was parked at the location. Evidence gathered as part of the investigation supported the man’s arrest for impaired operation.

At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit. His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation.