Man arrested for flight from police and resisting arrest

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a man on Dec. 24 for flight from police and resisting arrest. Around 1:30 a.m., police attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Carolina Avenue, in Stephenville. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle stuck in snow/mud near Dump Road, outside of Stephenville. They then engaged in a foot pursuit and subsequently arrested a 31-year-old male for Flight from Police and Resisting Arrest.

The vehicle was impounded and several tickets were issued. The male was released to attend court at a later date.