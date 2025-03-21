Man arrested for drug trafficking in downtown

The RNC made an arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation in to drug trafficking in downtown St. John’s. On Thursday, just before midnight, police arrested 30-year-old Daniel Gordon of St. John’s on George Street in St. John’s. The accused has been held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

The RNC WDEU are actively investigating weapons offences and drug trafficking activity at establishments in the area of George Street, with support from the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Operational Patrol Services (OPS), and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Newfoundland and Labrador (RCMP NL).

This investigation is ongoing, and the RNC requests that anyone with information connected to this activity reach out to the police service at 709-729-8000.