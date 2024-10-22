Man arrested for aggravated assault following stabbing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Following a stabbing that occurred inside a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on the afternoon of October 21, 2024, 18-year-old Monty Edwards was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP for aggravated assault.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a report of a stabbing that occurred at a home on Mesher Drive. Two individuals inside the home, a man and a woman who are both young adults, were stabbed multiple times by an individual who is known to them. The suspect, who was identified as Monty Edwards, fled the scene prior to police arrival. Both victims were transported to the Labrador Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP officers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu detachments conducted extensive patrols in search of Edwards.

A short time later, Monty Edwards presented himself at Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP Detachment and was arrested without incident. He was held in custody overnight and attends court today, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.