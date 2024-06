Overnight RNC officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Officers arrived and determined that a break and enter had occurred. Police entered the building and located a man hiding inside. It was determined that the same male was also responsible for the break and enter that had occurred 26 hours earlier.

The 42-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of break and enter with intent and three counts of breaching a release order.