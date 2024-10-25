Man arrested by Deer Lake RCMP and charged with multiple offences

Prolific offender, 36-year-old Archibald Billard, was arrested by Deer Lake RCMP on Thursday. He is charged with a number of new offences.

Billard was arrested after he fled from police on foot from a house on Middle Road in Deer Lake.

On Wednesday, Billard, who is known to evade the police, was operating a vehicle while prohibited on the Trans-Canada Highway near St. Judes. He was observed traveling in excess of 170 kms/hr by RCMP Traffic Services West. Billard failed to stop for police and continued driving in a dangerous manner. A second officer attempted to stop Billard in the community of St. Judes, who again failed to stop for police and was driving at high speeds and in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue.

Billard is currently before the court in relation to a long list of charges and is on a number of court-ordered conditions following his recent release from custody. On Oct. 15, Billard was released by the court in Grand Falls-Windsor in relation to 15 charges of criminal offences that occurred on Oct. 12, in Deer Lake and Grand Falls-Windsor. The charges include impaired operation, prohibited operation, flight from police, dangerous operation, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and breaches of probation. Following his release, Billard was ordered to report in person at Bay St. George RCMP and has failed to fulfill that condition.

He attends court today charged with seven new counts of criminal offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle/conveyance – two counts

Flight from police – two counts

Operation of a motor vehicle/conveyance while prohibited

Breach of a court release order – two counts