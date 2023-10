Tuesday evening the RNC received a complaint of a possible impaired driver around Kelsey Drive in St. John’s around 7:00 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers located the operator of the vehicle at a local hotel.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 (mg) of alcohol per 100 (ml) of blood.

The accused was released to appear in court at a later date.