Man arrested after fleeing from police

At 12:24 a.m. the RNC in the west end of St. John’s attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle which accelerated away from officers.

The vehicle stopped after a short distance and the driver then fled on foot but was apprehended immediately.

The 40-year-old male was charged with dangerous operation and flight from police. The male was also issued a seven day driving suspension due to operating a vehicle with over .50 mg of alcohol/100ml of blood.

The male was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date and his vehicle was seized.