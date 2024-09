RNC officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle early this morning in the area of Merrymeeting road in St. John’s.

The male driver refused to stop for police and left the area at a high rate of speed. The driver was located a short distance away at a residence.

Police arrested the 57-year-old male driver and he was charged with; flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of a release order, and impaired driving. The male was held for court.