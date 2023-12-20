Man arrested after bizarre incident in downtown St. John’s

Tuesday evening an RNC officer in the area of Lemarchant Road and Fort Townshend in St. John’s came upon a male standing on top of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The man was kicking the windshield.

When the officer approached, the suspect jumped down from the vehicle and confronted the driver of the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

A short time later he was located behind a premises on Lemarchant Road. The male would not provide his name to the officers so he was held for court.

He is charged with assault and damage to property.