A male youth is in custody after Thursday’s assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate, the RNC said Friday.

Cst. James Cadigan told reporters a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack. It happened just before noon outside the high school.

Cadigan said it was a targeted assault with multiple people involved. Social media plays a big role in these kind of investigations involving teens. Officers are still looking for anyone who might have information.