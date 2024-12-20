Major junior hockey returning to St. John’s next season; announcement coming this afternoon

It’s been local hockey’s worst kept secret for months.

Now, major junior hockey is returning to the province’s capital next season. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMHL) is expected to confirm the relocation at a press conference this afternoon in St. John’s.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will relocate to St. John’s for the start of the 2025-26 season. Led by veteran hockey executive Glenn Stanford, a group of local business leaders have acquired the Titan and are moving the club to the Mary Brown’s Centre for next fall. The Titan have a handful of draft picks heading into this year’s draft.

It’s not the first time the capital city has had a major junior club. The St. John’s Fog Devils were a part of the league from 2005-2008 before relocating to Montreal. Now, with the departure of the Newfoundland Growlers last season, an anchor tenant returns to Mary Brown’s Centre for 2025.

