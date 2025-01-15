Major fire at Boys and Girls Club in St. Anthony

Police and firefighters are currently on the scene of a major fire at the Boys and Girls club in St. Anthony, the RCMP posted on Facebook.

The RCMP advises that drivers will not be allowed through the area from Tucker’s Lane to Marine Drive at this time. Firefighters are monitoring a large fuel tank nearby to ensure there is no risk to public safety. While there is no evacuation order at this time, police suggest that people in nearby buildings, including the MAC building leave as a precaution.

The town of St. Anthony has opened the council building as a warming centre for anybody that needs to leave the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area so that emergency personnel can deal with the situation.

Updates will follow as they become available.