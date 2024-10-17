MADD Canada Brings New School Program Students

MADD Canada will launch its annual School Program which educates youth about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.

The School Program “One Last Dance” will be delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador students in Grades 7 to 12. These educational one-hour presentations aim to prevent impaired driving among young people.

On Friday there will be a presentation at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, alcohol and drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.