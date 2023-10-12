MADD Canada and NLC working together to deliver sober driving message to students

MADD Canada’s School Program is back in Newfoundland and Labrador to deliver its life-saving sober driving message to students, with help from Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC).

MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7-12. The educational videos engage young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students. Each video presentation features a fictionalized story, followed by real-life stories from victims of impaired driving.

The School Program tour of Newfoundland and Labrador kicks off today with the first two of 20 presentations being sponsored by NLC. Students at Viking Trail Academy in Plum Point will view the Final Play presentation, while students at Canon Richards Memorial Academy in Flower’s Cove will see Over the Edge.

“Between the realistic fictional storylines that feature young people having to make choices about alcohol, drugs and driving, and the impactful personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving, our School Program delivers a powerful and unforgettable message,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Most importantly, the program helps young people understand that they have the power to prevent impaired driving.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada’s School Program strives to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about the impact of impaired driving and equipping students with the knowledge and motivation to prevent it.