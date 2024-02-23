Lynx Air to shutdown operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air has announced that all operations will end on February 26, 2024.

A statement on the company’s website says that tremendous work was put into the launch and expansion of Lynx Air over the past two years. But say the compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs and more, was too much for the organization to overcome.

Lynx Air is a Canadian carrier based in Calgary. It previously operated as Enerjet and was rebranded as Lynx Air on Nov. 16, 2021. The first flight under the Lynx Air name took place on April 7, 2022, operating from Calgary to Vancouver.

It was back in 2022 that St. John’s International Airport announced Lynx Air as its new airline partner, and had launched a new route to Montreal from St. John’s back in June of 2023.