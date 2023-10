Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador is steeped in customs and traditions and, unfortunately, many seem to be quickly slipping away. However, through the efforts of groups like the ‘Decade Dancers of Grand Bank’ and A time in the Hall Dancers of Eastport’, our traditional square-dances will be around for a while. With that story, here’s NTV’s Ross Tilley.