Local 10-digit dialing takes effect in N.L.

Local 10-digit dialing is now in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.

People myst now dial the 709 area code in addition to the standard local seven-digit number. It is suggested to program the 709 area code into saved contacts in any device with a telephone function in advance of the change.

Between April 1 and May 31, local calls originating within Newfoundland and Labrador that are dialed using seven digits will hear a recorded announcement reminding callers to dial 10 digits.

The public is advised to continue to call 911 for any threat to health, life, safety or property, where an immediate response is needed from emergency services.