Lloyd Parrott urging action on the housing crisis on the north coast of Labrador

Lloyd Parrott, PC Shadow Minister for Labrador Affairs, and MHA for Terra Nova is calling on the government to take action in response to the housing crisis on the north coast of Labrador.

Parrott said “While Canada grapples with a cost-of-living and housing emergency, the people of Labrador have known nothing else. For decades, they’ve watched vacant social housing units rot and fall into states of disrepair.”

A housing needs assessment undertaken by the Nunatsiavut government in 2018 showed that 78 per cent of homes in communities along the north coast are in need of major repairs.