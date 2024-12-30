List of New Year’s Eve Celebrations in St. John’s

There will be several events in the City of St. John’s on New Year’s Eve.

There will be a gym and swim event from 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre featuring swimming, gym acrivities, games, toys, crafts, and a quiet sensory zone.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. there will be a skating party with holiday music, free hot chocolate and party favours at the Loop in Bannerman Park. Skates and helments will not be provided and this event is dependent on ice conditions.

Finally from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. there will be the countdown to the celebration and fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake.

In case of unsuitable weather for fireworks, the display will be postponed to 8:00 p.m. on Jan 1, 2025.