‘Lilith’ costume takes home first place prize in 2024 Mardi Gras on George Street

There were hundreds of zombies, ghosts, and witches in downtown St. John’s on Saturday night, for the annual Mardi Gras event on George Street. But only one costume could take home the top prize, and that honour went to Hamilton Cornish for his impressive get-up.

Cornish spent three months crafting his costume, where he portrayed Lilith from Diablo. He hand crafted every element of the costume, from the dress and corset, to the intricate details of Lilith’s horns.

It’s not his first time winning the costume contest on George Street, but Cornish says the feeling remains the same. He describes feeling butterflies before walking on the street in his costume, and seeing the reaction of others, puts a smile on his face.