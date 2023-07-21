‘Life on the Edge’: Artist tells story of Bell Island Lighthouse

The Bell Island Lighthouse as seen many changes over the years. Now, an artist who grew up there is telling the story of its evolution through art. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
St. John’s native Jordan Canning directs episode of Star TrekBy Web Team — 8 hours ago
A director from this province says she recently had one of the most fulfilling experiences of her career, after directing an episode of Star Trek.
Jordan Canning posted to Facebook, to express her excitement at the opportunity.
“As a kid, I was fully obsessed with Star Trek: TNG (like, had a crush on Q level obsessed). So to get to step into that world and direct an episode of Strange New Worlds 30 years later feels both surreal and totally preordained. This was one of the best and most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career.”
Canning went on to say the entire cast and crew are incredible and absolutely at the top of their game, and that shooting the episode was a joy from start to finish.
She is encouraging all to tune into “Charades” which premiered on July 13th, and can be seen on Paramount + and Crave in Canada.Post Views: 190
Come From Away returns to thrill audiences in GanderBy Web Team — 1 day ago
There is good news for ticket holders of the much anticipated and sold-out production of Come From Away in Gander. After an undisclosed illness for the cancellation of nearly two weeks of pre-shows, the off-Broadway performance returned to thrill audiences last night. It was an unexpected setback as the sold-out shows were forced to hit pause and ticket holders were notified of the cancellations – many who had booked hotels and stays around the show schedule.
Each show has roughly 400 ticket holders but the unknown illness swept through the cast and crew. The show is back on with an official opening July 22. The shows executive producer, Micheal Rubinoff says last night’s performance was met with overwhelming approvals from an excited audience. Rubinoff says it’s been a moving experience for the cast and crew to be met with such enthusiasm.Post Views: 315
Government begins consultation process for new mid-sized theatreBy Web Team — 3 days ago
The province is inviting the public, including stakeholders from the arts and cultural community, to provide their input on the new mid-sized theatre in St. John’s. The information gathered from this consultation will help determine potential location options, optimal capacity and artistic functionality of the new theatre.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 14. To learn more about the project and to participate in the consultation, visit www.engagenl.ca.
Premier Andrew Furey first announced the intention to build a new theatre as part of the Year of the Arts launch earlier this year.
“By launching this consultation, our government is confirming its commitment to our talented and creative theatre community, which is renowned nationally and internationally,” says Premier Furey. “The new theatre in St. John’s will be a fantastic legacy of the Year of the Arts.Post Views: 202