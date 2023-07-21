Arts & Entertainment The Inside Story

‘Life on the Edge’: Artist tells story of Bell Island Lighthouse

By Bailey Howard
The Bell Island Lighthouse as seen many changes over the years. Now, an artist who grew up there is telling the story of its evolution through art. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

