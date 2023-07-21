‘Life on the Edge’: Artist tells story of Bell Island Lighthouse

A director from this province says she recently had one of the most fulfilling experiences of her career, after directing an episode of Star Trek.

Jordan Canning posted to Facebook, to express her excitement at the opportunity.

“As a kid, I was fully obsessed with Star Trek: TNG (like, had a crush on Q level obsessed). So to get to step into that world and direct an episode of Strange New Worlds 30 years later feels both surreal and totally preordained. This was one of the best and most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career.”

Canning went on to say the entire cast and crew are incredible and absolutely at the top of their game, and that shooting the episode was a joy from start to finish.

She is encouraging all to tune into “Charades” which premiered on July 13th, and can be seen on Paramount + and Crave in Canada.