Lewisporte teens make salmon their business

Four teens from Lewisporte say it was their teacher Paul White who inspired them to become avid salmon anglers. And now they’ve partnered with Environmental Resource Management Association on the Exploit’s River to making angling their business.

Carter Conway, Colton Coles, Cash Canning and Charles Day have all fallen in love with the sport of angling. They’re also members of the school’s fly tying club and this summer they’ve made it their business.

They’re sharing their secrets for the top flies on the Exploit’s River which can be purchased at Sanger Park, or the Salmonid Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.