Late-night fire displaces four and causes extensive damage, cat rescued by firefighters

A fire in Mount Pearl late Friday night has caused extensive damage to a home and displaced four people.

Firefighters were called to the home on Smallwood Drive at about 11:15 p.m.. When crews arrived there was heavy fire and thick smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to put out most of the flames in quick order, however crews were on the scene for well over an hour ensuring no hot spots remained. Initial reports from the scene suggest the blaze may have started in the basement of the home.

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) said that all four people who were inside the home were able to escape unharmed. For a while a cat was unaccounted for, however firefighters located the family pet inside. The animal was brought outside where it was given oxygen before being turned over to its owner.

Smallwood Drive was closed between Jersey Avenue and Arena Road as crews worked. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene of a fire on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl.

Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Andrew Bragg emerges from a home carrying a rescued cat. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Andrew Bragg emerges from a home carrying a rescued cat. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Greg Stanford holds an oxygen mask to the face of a cat rescued from a fire in Mount Pearl. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Rob Keats (left) speaks with Platoon Chief Derek Hunt at the scene of a fire in Mount Pearl (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Matthew Efford on the scene of a fire in Mount Pearl Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Andrew Bragg walks towards Fire Captain Greg Stanford with a cat rescued from a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)