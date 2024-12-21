Late-night fire displaces four and causes extensive damage, cat rescued by firefighters

A fire in Mount Pearl late Friday night has caused extensive damage to a home and displaced four people.
Firefighters were called to the home on Smallwood Drive at about 11:15 p.m.. When crews arrived there was heavy fire and thick smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to put out most of the flames in quick order, however crews were on the scene for well over an hour ensuring no hot spots remained. Initial reports from the scene suggest the blaze may have started in the basement of the home.
Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) said that all four people who were inside the home were able to escape unharmed. For a while a cat was unaccounted for, however firefighters located the family pet inside. The animal was brought outside where it was given oxygen before being turned over to its owner.
Smallwood Drive was closed between Jersey Avenue and Arena Road as crews worked. The cause of the fire is under investigation.