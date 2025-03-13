News

Late-evening fire destroys abandoned shed in Goulds

Posted: March 13, 2025 1:42 am
By Earl Noble

A fire late Wednesday evening destroyed an abandoned shed in Goulds.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. crews with the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) and St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the fire, located on Power’s Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a shed fully engulfed in flames. The structure was located on a property to the rear of the GVFD training grounds, and was reduced to rubble.

Firefighters had to truck water from a hydrant down the road. There were no injuries reported in the fire. After firefighters ensured no hot spots remained the scene was handed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

