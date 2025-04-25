Lane reductions in St. John’s on Sunday to accommodate road race

On Sunday, April 27 there will be lane reductions on Stavanger Drive and Aberdeen Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

The reductions are necessary to accommodate the Boston Pizza Flat Out 5K Road Race.

The reductions will be on Aberdeen Avenue in the north Curb Lane from the signalized intersection with the north end of Aberdeen, easterly lane as it curves clockwise around the loop back to the signalized intersection at Aberdeen.

A 2-metre running lane will be positioned from the Hampton Inn and Suites on Stavanger Drive to the intersection with Aberdeen Avenue. Runners will use this lane to permit two-way traffic for the hotel.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.