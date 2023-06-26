Labrador’s Federal MP rings ‘Bell of Hope’ for cancer patients

Yvonne Jones’ battle with cancer has been well documented throughout her career.

She’s fought the disease and continues to be an advocate for those on their cancer journey. Jones was initially diagnosed with cancer back in 2010 and, in late 2022 announced she is taking a leave of absence after her second breast cancer diagnosis.

Jones, 55, has spent almost three decades in politics, first as mayor of Mary’s Harbour and then in provincial politics. At 27 years old, she was the youngest female MHA in the province’s history when she was first elected.

Jones shared the bell ringing ceremony via video on her Twitter account over the weekend. The event, which was held in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, drew a number of people as a show of support.