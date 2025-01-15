Labrador West RNC Cautioning Hunters Against Unlawful Activities

The RNC has received several reports of weapons offences believed to be related to small-game hunting. The reports were received received from high traffic areas around a local walking trail and hospital.

Police are reminding hunters that they could face criminal charges and that it is unlawful to discharge or handle a firearm while hunting without exercising reasonable care for the safety of other persons. It is also illegal to carry, transport or possess firearms or ammunition during an open season for shooting in any area frequented by wildlife, unless you have a valid game licence and/or permit.

People are also not allowed to carry, transport or possess a loaded firearm in or on, or discharge a firearm from, any aircraft, motor vehicle, snow machine, or all-terrain vehicle. A firearm is considered to be loaded if there is a live shell or cartridge in the chamber or magazine and the magazine is attached to the firearm in its usual position.

It’s also illegal to discharge a firearm within 1000 meters of a school, playground or athletic field or within 300 meters of a dwelling and hunt small game using a shotgun that can hold more than three shells in the magazine and chamber combined, or to use a shotgun shell loaded with a single bullet.

The RNC is actively working to locate those responsible and is asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call Labrador West RNC at 709-944-7602. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).