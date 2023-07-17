Labrador West MHA demanding update on water bomber situation

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown is demanding that government provide an update on

efforts to help the retention of water bomber pilots in the province. The province, he says, was down to just one water bomber over the weekend, putting stress on the pilots and crew.

“We have already lost a number of the pilots and we need to make the rest want to stay.

Without decent compensation and the opportunity or flexibility to have time off, we are

under threat of the program collapsing,” he says. ““With the forest fire situation in Canada this year, we will not be able to depend on another province coming to our rescue as quickly as we may need the aid. The province has had 88 fires recorded so far this year.

“Our water bomber pilots under resourced and stressed out,” he says. “The time to act is now.”