Labrador MP Yvonne Jones taking leave of absence following reoccurrence of breast cancer

Member of Parliament for Labrador Yvonne Jones announced she has been diagnosed with a reoccurrence of breast cancer in September, and will be taking a leave of absence to undergo surgery medical treatment.

“It was 12 years ago since my first bout with breast cancer and after surgery, chemo, radiation and stringent follow up, I had not only beat cancer but have enjoyed a very full, active, and healthy life.

At this time, I will be taking a leave of absence to undergo surgery and medical treatment as required. I want to assure you, the staff in my offices will be there to assist you in every way possible over the next few months and where possible, I will be assisting them.

I want to thank you for your understanding and for your support. Labrador is always in my heart and never far from mind, so you can be assured I will continue to see that your priorities are advanced.

I also want to encourage all woman who are of age to get regular mammography testing and well-women checks. I believe I am proof that early detection can save lives, but we have to do our part.

As I embark on this journey to good health, I want to also send support and strength to all of those that are battling cancer and other illness and wish them a safe and healthy recovery.

I am very fortunate to have the care of great doctors in our province of Newfoundland & Labrador, the loving support of family and friends and tremendous colleagues. I am confident that I will end this journey in good health and return to work as soon as possible.”