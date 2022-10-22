Post Views: 20
Labrador MP Yvonne Jones taking leave of absence following reoccurrence of breast cancer

By Beth Penney 31 mins ago

Member of Parliament for Labrador Yvonne Jones announced she has been diagnosed with a reoccurrence of breast cancer in September, and will be taking a leave of absence to undergo surgery medical treatment.

“It was 12 years ago since my first bout with breast cancer and after surgery, chemo, radiation and stringent follow up, I had not only beat cancer but have enjoyed a very full, active, and healthy life.

At this time, I will be taking a leave of absence to undergo surgery and medical treatment as required. I want to assure you, the staff in my offices will be there to assist you in every way possible over the next few months and where possible, I will be assisting them.

I want to thank you for your understanding and for your support. Labrador is always in my heart and never far from mind, so you can be assured I will continue to see that your priorities are advanced.

I also want to encourage all woman who are of age to get regular mammography testing and well-women checks. I believe I am proof that early detection can save lives, but we have to do our part.

As I embark on this journey to good health, I want to also send support and strength to all of those that are battling cancer and other illness and wish them a safe and healthy recovery.

I am very fortunate to have the care of great doctors in our province of Newfoundland & Labrador, the loving support of family and friends and tremendous colleagues. I am confident that I will end this journey in good health and return to work as soon as possible.”

