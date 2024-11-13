Labrador City RNC Arrest Impaired Driver

The Royal NewfoundlandConstabulary in Labrador City arrested a male for impaired driving after a tip from the public overnight.

At 2:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a man that had left a bar and who was driving a black pickup truck in the area of Humber Avenue in Labrador City.

The vehicle was located on Humber Avenue and officers conducted a traffic stop.

The 24-year-old man failed the roadside screening device and was arrested for impaired driving and subsequently failed the breathalyzer.

His vehicle was impounded and he was released to appear in court at a later date for charges of driving while impaired and driving over the legal limit.