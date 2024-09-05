Labour Day weekend traffic initiative yields significant offences

This Labour Day weekend (Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2) the RNC noted an increase in excessive speeding, and focused on identifying impaired drivers.

As a result of enforcement initiatives across the province over Labour Day weekend, the RNC issued almost 400 Summary Offence Tickets, the majority being related to speeding; 17 vehicles were seized and 19 driver’s licenses suspended. Three drivers were charged with impaired driving and three others were deemed to be impaired in contravention with the Highway Traffic Act and issued seven-day driving suspensions.

Speed enforcement operations at various locations across all RNC jurisdictions identified excessive speeding, including 165 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway on the Northeast Avalon. RNC Corner Brook Detachment conducted various traffic safety stops, checkpoints and speed enforcement initiatives throughout the Labour Day weekend, including Corner Brook, Mount Moriah, Pasadena, York Harbour, Irishtown, Cox’s Cove and Johns Beach. These safety initiatives resulted in the arrest of a driver charged with impaired driving over 80 MG%, the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and SOTs for a variety of offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Labrador West (including Churchill Falls) detachments conducted individual radar speed enforcement, LiDAR speed enforcement and traffic safety checkpoints over the long weekend resulting in a total of 43 SOTs.

RNC issued Summary Offence Tickets (SOTs) for other Highway Traffic Act offences, including:

Cell phone use,

Seatbelt violations,

Illegal window tint,

No vehicle insurance, and

Licensing infractions

The RNC is dedicated to traffic safety and will continue to use methods such as Mandatory Alcohol Screening, LiDAR detection and other initiatives to promote safe motor vehicle operation. RNC’s Traffic Service and Patrol Services are now placing a focus on safe operation in school zones as we enter another school year, and will continue enforcement initiatives throughout our communities.

Anyone who observes dangerous driving practices, or with information about unsafe or illegal motor vehicle operation is asked to report it to the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).